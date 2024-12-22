Menu Explore
Hadapsar Railway Station revamp in full swing

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 22, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Hadapsar Railway Station has been developed to provide a satellite alternative for long-distance running trains

Pune: As part of the expansion of Hadapsar Railway Station, the Pune railway administration has razed the railway quarters and RPF police chowky to widen a road and carried out platform extension works, besides constructing a new building.

Hadapsar Railway Station has been developed to provide a satellite alternative for long-distance running trains. (HT)
Hadapsar Railway Station has been developed to provide a satellite alternative for long-distance running trains. (HT)

The station has been developed to provide a satellite alternative for long-distance running trains.

According to the railway officials, the 135-crore project includes extension of platforms by 600 metres, conversion of the existing goods line to passenger coaching line, provision of one additional goods line, construction of a new station building, provisions of circulating area, parking and water supply tank arrangements.

The completed works include extension of platform number 1, 2 and 3 to up to 24-coach length and passenger amenities.

“Hadapsar Station is developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) by the Gati Shakti unit of Pune railway division. Modern facilities like lifts, escalators, 12m-wide foot overbridge and roof plaza, waiting rooms and retiring rooms are being developed to give an airport-like experience for passengers at the railway station,” said Indu Dubey, Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).

“Renovation of Hadapsar Railway Station will lead to stoppage of long-distance trains, and we will not have to go to Pune station to board it,” said Vipul Alekar, a passenger.

