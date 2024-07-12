Hawker-staff nexus weakens anti-encroachment drive in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been unable to intensify the anti-encroachment drive instructed by the minister of state (MoS) for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol due to the nexus between civic staff and hawkers. The civic body cleared some illegal structures on Bund Garden Road on Thursday. The civic body cleared some illegal structures on Bund Garden Road on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “The drive could not be started due to some administrative problems. We have found that illegal hawkers are tipped off by our staff posted at same localities for many years. Hence, after our drives, they set up illegal shops again. I have instructed the additional commissioner to review and transfer staff serving in same locality for long time. We will launch the anti-encroachment drive by considering all aspects as we have adequate manpower.”

Meanwhile, at a recent meeting with civic officials, Mohol said, “Though I am a central minister, I must speak about encroachments in the city that has become public nuisance. Officers should act tough against violators.”