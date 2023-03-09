HC notice to state over alleged SC/ST scholarship irregularities

A high court notice has been sent to the state government chief secretary to respond to the case of alleged corruption of more than ₹2,100 crore in disbursal of post matric scholarships for SC/ST students at various educational institutes in Maharashtra from 2010 to 2017. The first hearing of the case was held on March 3 after a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court by Students Helping Hand organisation. (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to the Students Helping Hand representative, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had constituted a SIT (special investigation team) committee under the chairmanship of K Venkatesham, the then Pune police commissioner, to investigate the ST/ST post matric scholarship irregularities reported in various educational institutions in Maharashtra. The committee had audited only 15% of institutions and indicated in the final report that the amount of misappropriation was more than ₹2,100 crore and recommended audit of all institutions.

“The probe was started by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 4, 2019. However, it remained incomplete. I filed a public interest litigation in March 2022 demanding probe by ED and criminal charges against the offenders and institutions,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, petitioner and president, Students Helping Hand.

As lawyers of ED and SIT committee were absent at the first hearing, the Bombay High Court has sent a notice to the state government.

“Before 2017, the scholarships were not credited to the students’ account as colleges and educational institutions were collecting it. We have been following the case since past four years. The social welfare department has failed to take action despite complaint by students who did not get the benefit even after completing the college studies,” Ambekar said.