Health dept forms panel to probe corruption allegations at Mental Hospital in Pune

The public health department on Monday appointed a five-member committee to conduct a probe into the alleged corruption at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerwada. The committee has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and file a report within seven days, said officials. According to the officials, the complaints stated, that the state government pays the housekeeping contractor/firm based on square feet area. The RMH is currently under development and as many as 21 to 22 wards are functional. However, the bills are cleared showing a greater number of wards, and eventually more area for billing. Also, the housekeeping staff are not paid the minimum wage, which is also a violation of the contract terms and conditions. (HT FILE)

The move comes following the complaints received regarding the alleged corruption at RMH, after which Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, issued orders to establish a committee.

The panel will be headed by Dr Prashant Wadikar, assistant deputy director of health services, and will also include Dr Shriniwas Kolod, deputy superintendent of RMH, along with three other officials.

The committee is tasked with investigating transactions and services dating back to 2017.

Furthermore, the bill has been cleared to the contractor for installation of the solar system, but they were not installed and still water heaters are used to heat water, the complaint claimed. The meals provided to the hospital inmates are substandard and of poor quality. The funds received for the centre for excellence were misused, as per the complaints.

Dr Pawar said, “After several complaints were received, we had decided to conduct a thorough inspection. The committee has been appointed been directed to conduct an immediate thorough inspection, since 2017. The committee will submit the report within seven days. Further action will be taken after the probe is completed,” he said.