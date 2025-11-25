Health dept panel to probe fund misuse at Yerawada mental hospital

Pune: After a five-month delay, the deputy director of health services for the Pune region has finally formed a committee to probe the alleged misappropriation of funds allocated for building a boundary wall at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) in Yerawada. Deputy director of health services has formed committee to probe the alleged misappropriation of funds allocated for building boundary wall at Regional Mental Hospital in Yerawada. (FILE PHOTO)

On June 13, 2025, the additional director of Health Services, Dr Sunita Golhait, had instructed the deputy director to launch an investigation following complaints of corruption. However, officials noted that the inquiry was stalled due to administrative workload and staff transfers.

On November 20, deputy director Dr Bhagwan Pawar issued orders forming a two-member committee to examine irregularities in the construction work. The panel comprises RMH medical superintendent Dr Shrinivas Kolod and chief administrative officer Prashant Badgire.

According to RMH officials, the state government approved the boundary wall project in two phases. In the first phase, ₹1.72 crore was sanctioned on September 11, 2015, for constructing a boundary wall around the general quarters (serial number 27) and an open space opposite the commerce zone (serial number 195). In the second phase, ₹21.79 crore was sanctioned on October 28, 2016, for work around the nursing quarters (serial number 96), male ward (serial number 95), female ward (serial number 94) and remaining open spaces (serial numbers 27 and 159).

Despite expenditure exceeding ₹23.79 crore, only a small portion of the wall has been constructed, and that too in fragments, officials said.

Health activist Sharad Shetty submitted a written complaint to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and health minister Prakash Abitkar on April 12, 2025, alleging corruption and demanding strict action, including the registration of an offence against those involved.

Commenting on the development, Dr Bhagwan Pawar said, “The committee has been directed to conduct an immediate inquiry based on the complaint and the department’s instructions. They have been asked to submit a factual report with an independent opinion and all required documents within a week. Further action will be taken based on the findings.”