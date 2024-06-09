Health dept to set up 258 clinics for palkhi procession in Pune

Ahead of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi processions in the city, the state public health department will set up 258 Aapla Dawakhanas (health clinics) both temporary and permanent every five kilometres of distance. Dr Radhkishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, informed the preparations and planning are completed and the setups will be ready before the arrival of the palkhi procession on June 30. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The facilities will be available starting from Pune to Solapur and even the day after the Ashadi Ekadashi Wari 2024, said officials.

“To cater the serious patients there will be 87 ICU beds available at 32 locations on the Palkhi route. A total of 707 ambulances of ‘108’ service and ‘102’ service will be deployed. This ambulance service will be available round the clock,” he said.

As per officials, as many as 4,500 medical kits will be distributed free to the head of dhindi (groups of pilgrims). Specialist treatment for women will be available at 158 centres.

The Hirkani Kaksh for lactating mothers will be available at 136 locations on the route, mostly at the locations of a halt amongst other facilities.

Dr Pawar, further informed on the entire route Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities about health, hygiene and diseases will be done during the procession.

“We have around nine digital carts that will conduct the IEC activities. Like last year there will be Aarogya doots (bike ambulances) that will provide primary and immediate healthcare to the pilgrims during the plakhi. We have deployed over 212 Aarogya doots for this year,” added Dr Pawar.

The state public health department last year provided treatment to over 11.64 lakh warkaris during the palkhi procession.