Heavy pre-monsoon rains lash city for third consecutive day

Pune: Heavy pre-monsoon showers lashed across the city for the third consecutive day on Saturday. As per the data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded 40.4 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm, second highest rainfall in the last decade. Lohegaon, which recorded the highest rainfall at 59.8 mm on May 10, also reported 40.4 mm rainfall on Friday. Heavy pre-monsoon showers lashed across the city for the third consecutive day on Saturday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE)

As per the forecast, the pre-monsoon rains will continue in Pune till May 15.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After a long absence in March and April, the pre-monsoon rains have made a significant presence in May. As per the weather department data, Pune district that reported a large rainfall deficit till May 9 has entered the excess category rainfall district. Pune and Dhule are the only districts in Central Maharashtra Meteorological Subdivision that recorded excess rainfall between May 1 and May 11. Pune district recorded 6.3 mm which is 134% higher than the normal level of 2.7 mm. In Dhule, the overall rainfall was recorded as 3.2 mm against the actual rainfall of 1.4 mm, 124% higher than the normal level. Maharashtra has recorded 39% excess rainfall in May till date as 4 mm against the normal rainfall of 2.9 mm.

On Saturday, a cloud started forming between 3 pm and 4 pm, and the Cumulonimbus cloud over Shivajinagar and surrounding areas. The thunder activities followed by gusty winds and heavy rainfall have been experienced in various areas, including Hadapsar, Lohegaon, Warje, Katraj, Kothrud, Pashan, Baner, and central parts of the city. Till 5:30 pm, the IMD has recorded 2.5 mm of rainfall in Koregaon Park and 6.5 mm of rainfall in Dhamdhre areas.

On Saturday, till 8:30 pm, Talegaon recorded 58.5 mm rainfall, Hadapsar 50.5 mm, Wadgaonsheri 41 mm and Chinchwad 17 mm.

Vaishali Khobragade, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune said, “The wind trough in the lower atmospheric level is lying between central Maharashtra and to comorin area (extreme southern area). The moisture is coming to the state, resulting in more rainfall. In Pune, an orange alert has been issued till May 12, and thereafter yellow alert for light rainfall has been issued till May 15.”

For the last two days, gusty winds and heavy rainfall led to several disruptions across the city. Many areas reported tree falls, traffic congestion, and waterlogging. In some areas, waste thrown into open areas has become a major issue as it has spread out to surrounding areas as well as main roads. The fire brigade on May 11 received 30 complaints of trees falling from across the city.

Three constituencies to witness rainfall on poll day

Ahead of the fourth phase of general assembly elections in Maharashtra on May 13, IMD on Saturday has issued a special election forecast. Accordingly, 11 constituencies including three in Pune are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightning activities during the afternoon and evening hours. A yellow alert has been issued in all 11 constituencies including Pune, Shirur, and Maval. The department advised citizens to follow the safety advisory issued by the IMD.