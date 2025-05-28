Heavy rain causes inconvenience to pax at Pune Railway Station

Continuous heavy rain over the last few days in Pune city has significantly inconvenienced passengers travelling from Pune Railway Station. Not only has rainwater been leaking through the station roof, parts of the roof are either damaged or completely missing leading to rainwater pouring onto the platforms and accumulating in places, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers. Passengers travelling to other regions across the country and those waiting for trains have also been affected with their luggage soaked (HT)

With Pune Railway Station experiencing a surge in traffic, especially passengers travelling north, additional trains have been deployed to Danapur apart from special arrangements (dedicated queues etc.) having been made for general compartment travellers. However, the continuous downpour over the last few days has exposed the chinks in the infrastructure.

Water leakage has been reported from eight to 10 columns on platform number 1 whereas parts of the station roof are missing with respect to the other five platforms. Anjali Verma said, “I was travelling to Patna with my elderly parents and we reached Pune Railway Station early because of the rush. However, there was no place to sit and rainwater was pouring onto platform number 1. Our bags were completely soaked and we had to stand for two hours without a proper roof over our heads. It is unacceptable for a major station to have such poor infrastructure.”

Passengers travelling to other regions across the country and those waiting for trains have also been affected with their luggage soaked and metal seats on platform number one having been removed, leaving them with no place to sit. Many are opting to sit on the staircases which in turn is obstructing the movement of other passengers.

In particular, senior citizens and women are facing considerable discomfort. Ramani Kulkarni, a senior citizen, said, “The platform was slippery and crowded. We had our three-year-old granddaughter with us and were struggling to keep her dry. For senior citizens and women travelling alone, it is a nightmare.”

On his part, Hemant Kumar Behera, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “The continuous heavy rain has caused leakage in several parts of the platform roof. Instructions for immediate repairs have been issued.”