Heavy rains cause Kolhapur varsity to reschedule exams

Following heavy downpour, flooding was witnessed in western Maharashtra districts since the last two days, prompting a Kolhapur University to suspend the exams scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Administration of Shivaji University at Kolhapur has decided to reschedule the exams due to the recent heavy rainfall and flooding in western Maharashtra regions. University authorities said new dates will be declared for exam which were originally scheduled for August 10 and August 11.

Rains continued to lash Kolhapur and adjoining Sindhudurg districts on second consecutive day on Wednesday as a result of which Radhanagari dam began overflowing. The automatic floodgates of Radhanagari dams were opened. It led to water levels of Panchaganga and other rivers rise up to danger level of 43 feet.

Some roads in Kolhapur district were closed after waterlogging on some stretches, officials from the Public Works Department said. Officials from the district disaster management cell have stated that the water level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir around 10 am reached 40.2 feet, as against the warning level of 39 feet and the danger mark of 43 feet.