Heavy rains cause Kolhapur varsity to reschedule exams
Following heavy downpour, flooding was witnessed in western Maharashtra districts since the last two days, prompting a Kolhapur University to suspend the exams scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Administration of Shivaji University at Kolhapur has decided to reschedule the exams due to the recent heavy rainfall and flooding in western Maharashtra regions. University authorities said new dates will be declared for exam which were originally scheduled for August 10 and August 11.
Rains continued to lash Kolhapur and adjoining Sindhudurg districts on second consecutive day on Wednesday as a result of which Radhanagari dam began overflowing. The automatic floodgates of Radhanagari dams were opened. It led to water levels of Panchaganga and other rivers rise up to danger level of 43 feet.
Some roads in Kolhapur district were closed after waterlogging on some stretches, officials from the Public Works Department said. Officials from the district disaster management cell have stated that the water level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir around 10 am reached 40.2 feet, as against the warning level of 39 feet and the danger mark of 43 feet.
-
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
