Heavy vehicle entry banned at 30 spots in Pune city

The traffic police have imposed a temporary ban on heavy vehicle entry at 30 logjam-prone spots across the city. Heavy vehicles are banned from entering the said spots between 9 am and 10 pm, and the traffic branch order will remain in force till August 12. According to the notification, heavy vehicles such as dumpers, trucks, cement mixers and others will be banned from entering these spots where traffic jams are regularly reported. However essential service vehicles will be allowed entry at these spots. The move is part of the traffic police’s ambitious plan to decongest the city and clear bottlenecks at 32 spots that witness 90% of the city’s traffic jams. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move is part of the traffic police’s ambitious plan to decongest the city and clear bottlenecks at 32 spots that witness 90% of the city’s traffic jams. Additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil, who is spearheading the initiative, said that the aim is to reduce the citizens’ suffering from constant complaints of inferior quality roadwork by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and road portions being washed away plus intense waterlogging in some areas during the monsoons over the past several years.

Additional CP Patil said, “These temporary measures have been undertaken in the wake of intense rainfall causing worsened road conditions and potholes which make commuting difficult. The ban will reduce traffic load at these spots, leading to smooth flow of traffic.”

Among the major intersections where heavy vehicles have been denied entry are: Sancheti Chowk, Paud Phata Chowk, Rajaram Bridge, Dandekar Bridge Chowk, Nilayam Bridge (towards Na Si Phadke Chowk), Savarkar Putla Chowk (towards Bajirao Road), Laxminarayan Cinema Chowk (towards Jedhe Chowk), Pandol Apartment Chowk (towards Mahatma Gandhi Road), Khanya Maruti Chowk (towards East Street), Power House Chowk (towards Maldhakka Chowk), RTO Chowk (towards Shahir Amar Sheikh Chowk), Patil Estate Chowk (towards RTO Chowk), Bremen Chowk (towards Vidyapith Chowk), Shastri Nagar Chowk (Yerawada towards Gunjan Chowk), and Ambedkar Chowk (towards Sadalbaba Chowk).

Similarly, heavy vehicles are banned from entering: Mundhwa Chowk (towards Tadigutta Chowk), Moonlight Chowk (towards Sadalbaba Chowk), Noble Chowk (towards Bhairoba Chowk), Lullanagar Chowk (towards Bhairoba Chowk), Lullanagar Chowk (towards Golibar Maidan Chowk), Lullanagar Chowk (towards Gangadham Chowk), Bibwewadi Pushpa Mangal Chowk (to Jedhe Chowk), Rajas Society (towards Bibwewadi Mahesh Society Chowk), Mumbai-Pune Road Poultry Chowk (towards RTO Chaika), Undri (towards NIBM Chowk), Pisoli (towards Hadapsar), Handewadi (towards Hadapsar), Abhimanshree Chowk, Baner Road (towards University Chowk), and Pashan Road (towards University) as per the traffic police notification.

Chosen spots

