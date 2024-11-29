Following unconfirmed report of enforcement of helmet rule for public on city roads, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hemant Rasane on Thursday said that the Pune Police have not announced any such directive. Helmet rule applicable on highways, not Pune city roads: Rasane

After meeting Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the Kasba Peth MLA said, “The police chief said that the helmet rule is applicable for two-wheeler and pillion riders on highways following rise in accident cases on these stretches.”

“As the helmet enforcement action was stepped up in the city since past two days, many citizens called me to confirm about the helmet rule. However, the police commissioner said that the order will be implemented on highways and not on city roads. Citizens should follow traffic rules for their safety,” he said.

Rohan Inamdar of Sadashiv Peth area said, “Helmet rule for rider and pillion passenger is for their own safety. Opposing such decision is wrong.”

Another citizen Priyanka Rathi said, “We daily travel many times in the city and cannot wear helmet all the time. It is not right for imposing such rules on citizens who travel within the city.”

As per Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and directions issued by high courts and the Supreme Court, it is mandatory for two-wheeler riders and pillion riders to wear helmets.