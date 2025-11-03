High water levels may affect this winter’s bird count: Experts

Pune: After one of Maharashtra’s wettest monsoons in recent years, waterbodies across the state are filled to the brim, and that abundance could make this year’s migratory bird census unusually challenging. Pune, India - Jan. 1, 2022: The rare Tundra Bean goose bird spotted in backwater of Ujani dam at Bhigawan in Pune, India, on Saturday, January 1, 2022. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

In drier seasons, flocks tend to cluster around a handful of wetlands, but this year’s widespread water has scattered them far and wide. Researchers say the dispersal is likely to reduce sightings, complicate surveys, and delay key studies that monitor bird populations and migration trends.

Each winter, Maharashtra’s wetlands and reservoirs become havens for migratory birds that escape the colder regions. From October to February, sites such as Ujani Reservoir, Jayakwadi, Bhigwan, and Thane Creek attract flamingos, bar-headed geese, pintails, and sandpipers. These visitors are vital indicators of wetland health and ecological balance.

Changing weather patterns and heavy rainfall in recent years have altered migration timelines and distribution, with birds spreading across multiple smaller habitats instead of gathering at traditional ones. This year’s high water levels are likely to hamper monitoring and research during the winter season.

Jayant Kulkarni, head of the Wildlife Research and Conservation Society (WRCS), said, “For the upcoming winter season, which usually sees a high number of migratory bird sightings, we had planned a waterbird survey and research on water quality and habitat conservation. The project was to begin on November 1, but we haven’t observed many birds at Ujani so far. Due to excess water across several inland bodies, birds are likely dispersing and halting elsewhere. We’ve postponed the survey to December.”

Some meteorologists believe that active weather systems, including a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, Cyclone Montha, and local low-pressure zones, may have contributed to delayed arrivals. But Girish Jathar, executive director of the Srushti Conservation Foundation (SCF), disagrees.

“Observations from our projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat show a good number of migratory birds have already reached Gujarat, with some sightings in Maharashtra. However, excess water is causing them to disperse across smaller habitats, which could affect overall counts. A clearer picture will emerge in December,” Jathar said.

Manoj Barbole, range forest officer, Pune Forest Division, said, “Excess rainfall has significantly impacted migratory birds. Prolonged wet conditions may delay arrivals and cause populations to scatter, affecting the upcoming bird census and related studies.”