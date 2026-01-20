Higher sugar production expected this year

Maharashtra’s sugar production this year is estimated to be significantly higher than last year, with output already well ahead midway through the crushing season, industry experts and government officials said. Till January 8, sugar production in the state stood at 56.30 lakh tonnes, compared with 37.80 lakh tonnes during the same period last year. Maharashtra sugar commissioner Sanjay Kolte said the state is likely to maintain its lead in sugar output this season. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to data from the sugar commissioner’s office, the crushing season is currently underway in 197 sugar factories, including 98 cooperative and 99 private mills. Maharashtra sugar commissioner Sanjay Kolte said the state is likely to maintain its lead in sugar output this season.

“We are hopeful of higher sugar production this year compared to last year. Production so far is already ahead of last season, and Maharashtra is currently leading at the national level,” Kolte said.

Maharashtra is ranked first in sugar production in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh. As per the preliminary estimate, the state is expected to produce around 110 lakh tonnes of sugar this season—nearly 30 lakh tonnes more than last year.

The Pune and Kolhapur regions have taken the lead in sugarcane crushing and sugar production. Kolhapur accounts for the highest sugar output in the state, with mills in the region also reporting higher recovery rates. In contrast, sugar factories in the Marathwada region, particularly around Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, have reported lower production.

Sugar crushing season

2026 (till January 8)

197 Factories operating

632.92 lakh metric tonnes Sugarcane crushed

56.30 lakh tonnes production

2025 (till January 8)

199 Factories operating

434.14 lakh metric tonnes Sugarcane crushed

37.80 lakh tonnes Sugar production