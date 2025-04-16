Highest number of water tankers deployed in Pune division amid growing water scarcity

As temperatures soar and water levels dip across Maharashtra, the Pune division has emerged as the region with the highest number of water tankers deployed to address the escalating water crisis. Among the five districts in the Pune division namely Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur. (HT)

According to recent data released by the Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Department, a total 65 water tankers are currently supplying water to parched villages in the Pune division — the highest number of water tankers deployed among all divisions of the state. The Pune division is followed by the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar division with 51 water tankers deployed; the Kokan division with 46 water tankers deployed; the Amravati division with 39 water tankers deployed; and the Nashik division with 22 water tankers deployed. Currently, there are no water tankers deployed in the Nagpur division of the state, as per the data.

This surge in tanker deployment reflects the growing water scarcity in the region.

Among the five districts in the Pune division namely Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur: Satara district accounts for the highest number of water tankers deployed (40); followed by Pune district (19); Solapur district (four); and Sangli district (two). Currently, there are no water tankers deployed in Kolhapur district. That the highest number of water tankers have been deployed in Satara district is being attributed to dwindling groundwater levels and lack of sufficient rainfall during the previous monsoon season.

According to the Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Department, a total 223 water tankers have been deployed to meet the daily water needs of 178 villages and 606 hamlets across 14 districts of the state. Of the 223, 207 are private water tankers while 16 are government water tankers. While there is a surge in water tanker deployment this year, the numbers are much lower than those during the same period last year.

Sanjay Khandare, principal secretary, Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Department, said that this year’s situation is better than the previous year. Khandare said, “Apart from better rains during the monsoons in previous years, the implementation of the central government’s flagship scheme — Jal Jeevan Mission — has also played a significant role in improving the overall water availability in several parts of the state. In many villages where tanker dependency was once high, the successful execution of this scheme has substantially reduced the burden on external water supply mechanisms.’’

Statewide, over 200 tankers have been pressed into service across various divisions but Pune’s disproportionate share highlights the unique challenges faced in western Maharashtra. Environmentalists and water activists have long cautioned about over-extraction of groundwater and deforestation, particularly in hilly terrains like Satara, which contributes to rapid water table depletion.

According to environmentalists and water activists, the increasing dependence on water tankers, especially in districts like Satara, is a clear indication of the urgent need for long-term water management strategies. While tankers serve as a temporary relief, sustainable solutions such as rainwater harvesting, watershed development, and groundwater recharge need to be prioritised.

Local residents in villages with severe water scarcity have expressed concern over irregular water supply and increasing wait times for water. “We sometimes wait for hours for a tanker to arrive. With the summer intensifying, our daily lives are becoming more difficult,” said Sumantai Chavan from Pusegaon village in Khatav tehsil of Satara district. With forecasts suggesting a longer summer and possible delays in the onset of the monsoon, authorities are preparing for the possibility of deploying more tankers in the weeks to come.

Pradeep Purandare, retired professor from the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar said that data has to be analysed as per villages under the Jalyukta Shivar scheme. “Prima facie, it seems that high water tanker requirement in the sugar belt areas like Satara and Ahilya Nagar might be due to the cropping pattern. We can say that the cropping pattern, construction business (specifically in the Pune area) and migration from Marathwada and Vidarbha has led to increased demand for water in Pune. Hence, water tanker requirement is higher compared to other divisions,” Purandare said. He attributed the demand for water tankers in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar etc. to industrial activities.