High-level panel begins probe into alleged ₹1.24 crore irregularities at Yerawada mental hospital

A three-member high-level committee has begun probing alleged financial irregularities involving over ₹1.24 crore at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada, officials said on Wednesday. Pune, India - Dec. 14, 2018:A view of Mental hospital at Yerwada in Pune, India, on Friday, December 14, 2018. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The panel visited the hospital on Monday and initiated scrutiny of contracts for various works and services, payments to contractors, government funds received, and their utilisation between 2017 and 2025.

Constituted on February 17 following a preliminary inquiry that flagged serious financial lapses and suspected misappropriation, the committee is headed by Kailas Salunkhe, deputy secretary in the public health department at Mantralaya. Dr Rajratna Waghmare, joint director of health services (leprosy and tuberculosis), is a member.

Confirming the development, Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH, said the panel has begun examining contracts issued during the eight-year period.

“The terms and conditions of several contracts were reportedly not fulfilled, despite which full payments were made. Payments linked to a solar heating system that is currently non-functional are also under scrutiny,” he said.

A preliminary inquiry last year had found that government funds exceeding ₹1.24 crore were allegedly misused, affecting essential services such as patient care, sanitation, and food supply.

Investigators reported that patients were living in unhygienic conditions, bathing in cold water due to a defunct solar heating system, and being served substandard food despite contractors receiving full payments.

Spread over 138 acres, RMH is among Maharashtra’s largest government-run psychiatric facilities. It has an indoor capacity of 2,540 patients and currently houses 921 inmates.