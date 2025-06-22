Hinjewadi flooding: PMRDA identifies 13 locations where natural streams are blocked

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has identified 13 locations where natural streams are blocked and has started issuing notices to violators. Acting on the findings of an interim technical report submitted on June 19, PMRDA Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has started issuing notices to violators. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The root cause of flooding across Hinjewadi Phases 1, 2, 3, and the metro corridor is the obstruction and redirection of natural watercourses by some builders, companies, and local residents. Several encroachments and unauthorized constructions have interfered with water flow, said officials.

PMRDA highlighted that elevated metro structures and sagging road profiles have created conditions that allow rainwater to accumulate, leading to traffic disruptions, damage to infrastructure, and mounting public concern.

Taking cognizance of the public complaints, PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase held a joint review meeting with representatives from MIDC, zilla parishad, gram panchayat, and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited on Wednesday. An action plan was chalked out, and responsibilities were assigned across agencies to tackle the issue.

Mhase said, “We have ordered all government departments to take immediate action. I have also directed officials to file FIRs against those responsible for blocking the natural streams.”

The interim report calls for an integrated stormwater management approach, combining short-term engineering fixes with long-term planning and coordination among multiple government bodies. It stresses that jurisdictional clarity, timely funding, and strict enforcement will be key to resolving the problem.

Rinaj Pathan, chief superintendent engineer of PMRDA, said, “MIDC, PMRDA, and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) have issued notices to those responsible for blocking the streams. We will visit the sites, verify the constructions as per the approved plans, and then take strict action.”

As a short-term relief, PMRDA has undertaken infrastructure work in the affected areas, including road repairs, drain cleaning, pothole filling, and debris removal along the Metro route. Officials say these steps will help ease waterlogging issues for now.

Meanwhile, citizens have to follow up repeatedly with various departments like MIDC, municipal corporation, PMRDA, MSEDCL, and police to resolve issues in the IT park area. This takes up a lot of their time. To avoid this, MP Supriya Sule has also requested chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to set up a separate authority for Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Mann, and Marunji areas, and to appoint a dedicated officer to manage it efficiently.

Locations where natural streams are blocked

*Near Global SEZ Tech Park, Bhoirwadi – MIDC

*Near TCS, Bhoirwadi – MIDC

*Near Metro Police Station, Mann – MIDC

*Mann Devi Mandir -1, Mann – Zilla Parishad

*Mann Devi Mandir, Gram Panchayat – Zilla Parishad

*Crematorium, Mann – Zilla Parishad

*Near Tech Mahindra IT Park, Mann – PMRDA

*Near Quadron Metro Station (adjacent to forest land), Mann – MIDC

*Near Gat No. 286, Mann – PMRDA

*Near Gat No. 281, Mann – PMRDA

*Near Gat No. 279, Mann – MIDC

*Near Gat Nos. 271, 272, 273, Mann – MIDC