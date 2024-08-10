Historic auditorium gutted in fire in Kolhapur; probe ordered

PUNE An auditorium built during the rule of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur city in 1915 was gutted in a major fire on Thursday night, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday ordering an inquiry into the incident. An auditorium built during the rule of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur city in 1915 was gutted in a major fire on Thursday night. (HT)

The auditorium, named after the late singer-actor Keshavrao Bhosale, was located in Khasbag area of the city.

No casualty was reported in the incident, said officials.

According to the district administration, a short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire.

“The fire erupted around 9.45 pm on Thursday. After being alerted, fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the site and a firefighting operation was launched. The blaze was finally brought under control around 11.30 pm,” a fire brigade official said.

The construction of the auditorium started in 1913 and was completed in 1915. Earlier it was known as Palace Theatre.

Speaking in Thane district, CM Shinde termed the incident as “unfortunate” and said he has ordered an inquiry into it. He also said the government will ensure that a new auditorium is built at the same place on priority.

Shinde said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the Kolhapur auditorium fire incident. I have given instructions to the commissioner of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation in this regard.”

“The people of Kolhapur have a strong bond with this auditorium, and we will ensure that they are not inconvenienced in any way. Without wasting any time, the government will ensure that a new auditorium is built at the same spot,” he said.

Hasan Mushrif, guardian minister of Kolhapur, visited the site and said an inquiry will be conducted into the blaze.

“It is unfortunate that the auditorium, which was built by Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj 109 years ago, was gutted in a fire. On returning from Rome, Shahu Maharaj decided to build an auditorium here to encourage the local theatre artists...No one could have imagined that the auditorium would be destroyed like this,” he said.

The auditorium was earlier renovated following the state government’s grant of ₹10 crore fund for the work, he said.

“We will restore the lost glory of Kolhapur. We will try to bring funds for this work,” Mushrif added.

Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and his son and former MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji also visited the site.

(With agency inputs)