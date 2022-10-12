Honking leads to violence, one admitted to hospital in Pune

Pune: Honking by a bike rider, allegedly to clear the road for his two-wheeler, led to a clash between two groups leaving one person injured and admitted to a hospital at Kasba peth, Pune. The incident took place on October 5, and the police have registered an FIR at Faraskhana police station.

According to the complainant, Rahul Pawar, 23, a resident of Ganesh peth, Pune, on October 5, a friend and he were returning from a Navratri celebration at Kothrud when at around 11 pm near Manik chowk, Pawar started honking only to clear the road for his motorcycle. Immediately, a group of three people requested him not to honk, which eventually turned into a heated exchange between the two sides. Somehow the complainant saved himself and moved ahead on his motorcycle only to be followed and beaten up by the same trio. In his complaint, Pawar stated that the threesome beat him up badly and caused terror by threatening others around them with a sickle.

Sushil Bobade, assistant police inspector, said, “As per the complaint filed by Pawar, we have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.” The Faraskhana police have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (whoever kidnaps or abducts any person in order that such person may be murdered), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and API Bobade is carrying out further investigation.