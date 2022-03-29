Hostels ready for the first batch of PMC medical college
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to welcome the first batch of 100 MBBS students in the newly opened Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College. PMC’s first medical college was inaugurated on March 14.
According to officials, the civic body has the hostel facility ready for the new students. All students will be provided accommodation at the hostel facility which has been constructed on Sanas ground near Sarasbaug. The college building is still under construction at Naidu hospital, meanwhile, students will need to attend Kamala Nehru hospital for practice.
PMC medical officer Anjali Sabne said, “The hostel facility is ready for students. Post the completion of admission process, students will be allocated the rooms in the hostel.”
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics