House break-ins reported at Hadapsar, Dhankawadi; valuables worth 1.3 lakh stolen

Two separate house break-ins were reported on Saturday in the Hadapsar-Ramtekdi and Dhankawadi areas, with thieves making off with valuables worth a total of over ₹1.36 lakh. (Shutterstock)

In the first incident, burglars broke into a house in the Vrindavan Police Colony in the Ramtekdi area of Hadapsar. The culprits reportedly forced open the lock and stole valuables worth ₹61,000. The house belonged to Kiran Kumar Sawant (28), a resident of the colony, who filed a complaint at the Wanowrie Police Station.

In the second case, valuables worth ₹75,000 were stolen from a home in Dhankawadi. Police have arrested one suspect, identified as Swapnil Pawar (30), a resident of Parmachiwadi, Mahad, Raigad district. In this case, the victim, Priyanka Akhade (30), filed a complaint at the Sahakarnagar Police Station.