Mon, Sept 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

House break-ins reported at Hadapsar, Dhankawadi; valuables worth 1.3 lakh stolen

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 05:38 am IST

In the first incident, burglars broke into a house in the Vrindavan Police Colony in the Ramtekdi area of Hadapsar. The culprits reportedly forced open the lock and stole valuables worth ₹61,000.

Two separate house break-ins were reported on Saturday in the Hadapsar-Ramtekdi and Dhankawadi areas, with thieves making off with valuables worth a total of over 1.36 lakh.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

In the first incident, burglars broke into a house in the Vrindavan Police Colony in the Ramtekdi area of Hadapsar. The culprits reportedly forced open the lock and stole valuables worth 61,000. The house belonged to Kiran Kumar Sawant (28), a resident of the colony, who filed a complaint at the Wanowrie Police Station. 

In the second case, valuables worth 75,000 were stolen from a home in Dhankawadi. Police have arrested one suspect, identified as Swapnil Pawar (30), a resident of Parmachiwadi, Mahad, Raigad district. In this case, the victim, Priyanka Akhade (30), filed a complaint at the Sahakarnagar Police Station.

