House-help arrested for theft

A house-help was arrested by Pune police on Sunday for allegedly stealing from her employer’s house in Kalyani nagar area of Pune on April 28.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sandeep Thusu (33), a resident of a residential society in Kalyani nagar.

“We have arrested the woman but cannot reveal anything just yet. The woman kept going to work at the house even after the theft. The couple suspected what must have happened because nobody else had entered or left their house,” said assistant police inspector Sameer Karpe of Yerawada police station.

The complainant has submitted in his complaint that the he was sitting in the hall of the house with his wife while the house help was working in the other parts of the house when she allegedly stole from the bedroom.

The woman allegedly entered the bedroom when the couple were not looking and opened the drawer of the wooden cupboard in the bedroom in which the jewellery was kept.

The woman allegedly fled with gold jewellery worth ₹3,89,500, according to the police.

A case under Section 381 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station.