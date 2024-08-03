Housing society owners in Pune booked for negligence in iron gate collapse case

The Dighi police on Friday lodged a case against the owners of Vrindavan Society located at lane number two in Jijai Niwas at Ganeshnagar in Bopkhel after a three-year-old girl died when the building’s iron gate fell on her while she was playing with friends on July 31. A three-year-old girl died when the building’s iron gate fell on her while she was playing with friends on July 31. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The property’s owners Srinivasalu Samina Reddy and his elderly mother have been named in the FIR on the complaint filed by the deceased’s father Ganesh Shinde.

Vijay Dhumal, incharge, Dighi Police Station, said, “The father has lodged an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 106, 1 and 3 which is related to negligence shown by the owners who did not change the gate stopper which had turned faulty leading to the accident.”

The police had earlier lodged a case of accidental death.