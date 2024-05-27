How JJB attempts to bring juveniles back on track

Last week, after a Pune teen, son of a prominent builder, ran over two techies allegedly in a state of inebriation, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted him bail on condition that he write an essay on the accident and monitor traffic from the Yerwada police station’s traffic division. It sparked debate on the board’s leniency towards the underaged Porsche driver among the public, with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressing shock at the board’s response. Manisha Pagade, a former non-judicial JJB member between 2016-2019, explained the board functions with three members: one from the judiciary and two from social fields with knowledge and experience in child psychology. (HT PHOTO)

This, however, was not a singular incident.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Former JJB members say assigning tasks to juvenile offenders for awareness and introspection is common practice. While putting offenders on the right track and rehabilitation is its objective, the board’s moves in many cases – the recent late-night crash included – have been known to rise questions if they address the root causes of delinquency and foster genuine remorse or rehabilitation.

A former JJB member, speaking anonymously, stated that assigning essays is a longstanding practice. “Such measures help us understand the juvenile’s thoughts. Many are shy and open up when writing,” the member said.

Manisha Pagade, a former non-judicial JJB member between 2016-2019, explained the board functions with three members: one from the judiciary and two from social fields with knowledge and experience in child psychology.

With reference to the case of the 17-year-old Porsche driver, considering the nature of the crime and the juvenile’s background, Pagade noted, “Assignments like essay writing, counselling, art and traffic monitoring are given based on the JJB Act’s ‘Protection and Care’ principle.”

Pagade emphasized creative assignments are tailored according to the type of crime. There are no set rules that dictate specific punishments; instead, they are based on the board members’ discretion.

In the past, juveniles involved in serious crimes have received similar directives. For instance, once in a case of murder a juvenile was asked to write an essay on ‘Friendship’ to understand its value. In another case, a juvenile involved in theft due to addiction was tasked to write about ‘Family’ and ‘Addiction and its impact’. A de-addiction centre supported him with books and advice.

Sunil Patil, a former non-judicial JJB member, defended the practice, asserting that essay assignments encourage self-reflection among young offenders, “especially if a juvenile is introverted and hesitates to speak in front of the board – assignments can help them express their inner feelings and for the board to understand their actions”.

Patil recounted giving various assignments based on the nature of the crime: Counselling in murder cases, hospital service and studying violations of traffic rules in cases of accident and serving at an old age home in cases of chain snatching.

In 2017, when a 16-year-old daughter of a builder drove her motorcycle over an elderly lady killing her on the spot, Patil ordered that she take a course of Vipasana at a meditation centre. Such was the course of action when she was released on bail because after the accident the teen was under “tremendous pressure and spent sleepless nights”.

In another case, a 17-year-old from Bopodi who had a passion for motorcycles and was known to steal them for joyrides, was directed by JJB to work at a motor garage to channelise his interest legally. This juvenile now works as a motorcycle mechanic.

Advocate Asim Sarode, who supports rights of Children in Conflict with Law (CCL), stated that it is common to grant bail to juveniles on condition they perform tasks. He has seen the board make such moves since 2006, where juveniles were given assignments such as cleaning, gardening and tree planting. Sarode emphasised that JJB is a welfare legislation focused on rehabilitation and not punishment. “These assignments aim to create awareness among juveniles, not serve as punitive measures,” said Sarode.

Child activist Yamini Adbe stressed the need for public awareness about the Juvenile Justice Act and JJB’s functioning, and underscored how JJB is criticised without understanding its purpose – “protection, care and rehabilitation of juveniles, not penalizing them”.