HSC results 2025: Maha scores 91.88 passing percentage

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday declared the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results with the state passing percentage of 91.88. The result saw a drop by 1.49 per cent as compared to last year’s figure of 93.37, but better than 91.25 of 2023. Students of Abhinav College in Ambegaon afterHSC results were declared on Monday. MSBSHSE released Class 12 examination results with the state passing percentage of 91.88. (HT)

Girls marched ahead of boys with 94.58 passing percentage as compared to the latter’s 89.51, a rise of 5.07 per cent, in the state.

Highest passing percentage was in Konkan division with 96.74, followed by Kolhapur with 93.64 and Latur reported the lowest percentage of 89.46. The passing percentage of the disabled (Divyang) students this year was 92.38.

A total of 1,417,969 students from Arts, Science and Commerce, Higher Secondary Vocational Courses (HSVC) and ITI streams appeared for the exams. Covering nine divisions in the state, 130,2873 students cleared the exam. Of the 42,024 repeater students, 15,823 cleared the exam this year with passing percentage of 37.65.

Sharad Gosavi, director, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said, “At least 367 cheating cases were reported at 124 centres during the February-March 2025 exams. As per the decision taken to check malpractices, any centre found involved in malpractice after probe will not be listed from the next exam cycle.”

Meanwhile, 8,352 students scored more than 90 marks across the state. Over 1.5 million students appeared for the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board across the state from February 11 to March 11.