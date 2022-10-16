HT follow-up: Civic chief promises 2,000-crore integrated development plan for eastern Pune

The Nyati County Citizens’ Forum (NCRF) represented by residents of Mohammadwadi-Undri met Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded basic services after the civic body gave cold response despite the intervention from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting with residents on Thursday, the civic chief promised that the area has been included as part of development of newly merged areas and ₹2,000-crore has been allocated for the purpose.

NCRF member Sunil Koloti apprised the commissioner about the civic problems related to lack of water supply, drainage infrastructure, roads, traffic junctions, functional streetlights and road encroachments.

“The area is developing rapidly and water infrastructure is being readied by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which will take another two years. The area will be developed as part of ₹2,000 crore fund allocated for newly merged areas,” said Kumar.

The civic chief, who is also serving as administrator, has directed road department head VG Kulkarni to take up the issue of road development on a priority basis. Kulkarni said that he would be “visiting the area on Monday, take stock of the situation and immediately start road works”.

Hindustan Times reported on October 11 about the plight of over 70,000 residents staying at 30 residential societies in Mohammadwadi and Undri areas struggling for basic civic needs since 2012.

The residents had raised the issues at PMC level, but their pleas were unheeded despite the intervention of PMO. Later, the forum on July 25 raised their grievance with the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) of the central government under the PMO.

Koloti said that the PMC commissioner gave a patient hearing to residents’ pleas. “When citizens are paying taxes, infrastructure development especially roads, streetlights, drinking water and drainage system must be given top priority by the civic body,” he said.

Residents seek basic civic amenities

The population of Nyati County, Mohammadwadi-Undri, mainly comprises Indian Armed Forces (Army, Air Force, Navy, Police, Indian Foreign Services) retired/ serving personnel, professionals working in corporates and a few business professionals settled since 2010 onwards.

The PMC water pipeline plan is pending since 2012

100% of housing projects have received project completion certificate and occupancy certificate from PMC

12 societies constructed by a prominent builder pay ₹2 crore as water tanker bill in a year

Popular housing societies

Nyati Estate, Nyati Enclave, Nyati Exotica, Nyati Highland I & II, Nyati Iris, Nyati Garden, Nyati Ambience, Avani Society, Majestica Euriska, Kool Homes Complex, Margosa Heights

Civic issues

Sewage lines, garbage collection, roads and infrastructure, potholes on roads, road encroachment, lack of street lights, illegal banners and hoardings