HT Impact: ‘No parking’ boards removed from internal roads of Sathe Colony

Immediately after Hindustan Times reported on Friday, March 22, about how the sudden emergence of ‘no parking’ boards on the internal roads of Sathe Colony near Swargate has shocked and inconvenienced residents, the Pune traffic police department and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) took serious note of the same and removed the boards around the civic garden in the area. The boards have been removed. We have kept other boards which are around the garden, said a senior official from the PMC. (HT PHOTO)

Friday morning, PMC workers visited the area and removed the ‘no parking’ boards put up in front of the garden entrance. “The boards have been removed. We have kept other boards which are around the garden,” said a senior official from the PMC.

Area resident Atul Namekar said, “We are really thankful to the PMC and traffic police department for paying heed to our complaint and taking immediate action. While it is important to have ‘no parking’ zones near the garden, these zones cannot come up on the main internal road in front of the entrance.”

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “For any changes in traffic monitoring or while implementing ‘no parking’ zones, we take suggestions from the local residents. Accordingly in this case, we removed the ‘no parking’ boards from one side while keeping the others surrounding the PMC garden as per the requirements and demands.”

Hindustan Times had reported how residents of Sathe Colony were surprised to find ‘no parking’ boards on internal roads in the area. As there is a PMC garden in the area, those visiting the garden park their vehicles on the internal roads as there are problems parking in the old Peth areas of the city.