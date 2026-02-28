Husband, in-laws booked for newlywed woman’s death by suicide in Baner

Baner police on Thursday booked the husband and in-laws of a 27-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide at a residential society in Baner on February 19. Following complaints filed by her parents, the husband and in-laws were booked for alleged dowry demands, police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place around 6pm at Peony Society, Yogi Park. The deceased fell to her death from the 11th floor. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Thursday, based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s father, police booked husband Tejas Shiva Bembalkar, 31, mother-in-law Ujwala Shiva Bembalkar, 58, father-in-law Shiva Manikrao Bembalkar, 62, and sister-in-law Riya Shiva Bembalkar, 33, for alleged dowry harassment.

Police said the couple married on November 13, 2025, in Kalburgi, Karnataka, and the victim died within three months.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, a professor at a Kalburgi college, the family gave 21 tolas of gold ornaments to the daughter. After marriage, the in-laws allegedly demanded an additional 21 tolas of gold, which the complainant could not provide. Thereafter, whenever the complainant met his daughter at various functions, he noticed that she was under heavy stress.

Chandrashekhar Sawant , senior police inspector at Baner police station, said, “Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, we have filed an FIR against the in-laws, and further investigation is ongoing.”

BR Zharekar, assitant police inspector at Baner police station, said, “We recovered a suicide note of the victim in which she mentioned that no one is responsible for her death. No arrest has been made yet.”

The investigation revealed that the accused husband returned from the UK and works at a well-known IT company in Pune, while the victim was pursuing her PhD in literature. Police are also investigating the angle of the victim’s alleged health issues and are verifying medical documents.

Baner police registered the case under sections 80, 84,108, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com