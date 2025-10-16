Hydrogen fuel bus trial begins in Pune under ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’

In a step towards cleaner, more sustainable public transport, a hydrogen fuel-powered bus was successfully tested in Pune on Wednesday under the central government’s ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’. The trial will continue for the next seven days on different routes across the city after which a detailed review will determine whether or not these buses are adopted into Pune’s public transport system. The test run was carried in Aundh on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The test run was carried out on roads near Aundh in collaboration with the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (Mahaurja), Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), Tata Motors and Indian Oil Corporation. Present during the trial were Anand Raidurg, general manager of the Mahaurja project division; and Pankaj Deore, chairman and managing director (CMD) of PMPML along with technical experts from partner organisations.

Raidurg said, “At the national level, fluctuating fuel prices and increasing carbon emissions have prompted the government to explore alternative energy solutions. This hydrogen fuel bus trial in Pune is a step in that direction. Over the next seven days, the bus will be tested on major roads and highways across the city to assess its performance under different traffic and environmental conditions.”

Raidurg added that several key agencies will be involved throughout the trial period. “Experts from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Mahaurja, Sub-regional transport office (RTO), and Tata Motors will monitor the trial closely. Any technical issues identified during this period will be rectified before moving forward with further implementation,” he said.

Highlighting the eco-friendly nature of hydrogen fuel, Raidurg said, “Hydrogen fuel is produced from natural gas, water, or biomass. The process involves reacting methane with water vapor at specific temperatures or using electricity to split hydrogen (H₂) from water (H₂O). Lithium plays a key role in the storage process, and overall, this technology represents a clean, renewable, and sustainable source of energy. Once the trial results are analysed, implementation will proceed in line with national safety and operational standards.”

Whereas Deore emphasised the PMPML’s long-term commitment to green mobility. “PMPML has been actively exploring eco-friendly fuel options for its fleet. In collaboration with Mahaurja and Tata Motors, we have initiated this trial of hydrogen fuel-powered buses. Based on the results, necessary improvements will be made, and we plan to introduce hydrogen fuel-powered buses into our public transport service soon,” Deore said.

The trial represents an important milestone in Pune’s transition to clean urban transport, complementing ongoing efforts to adopt electric and CNG-based vehicles. Authorities expect that hydrogen buses, if successfully integrated, will significantly reduce carbon emissions and dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

Currently, hydrogen fuel-powered buses are already operational in Delhi and Vadodara. Following their success, Pune has become the next major city in India to conduct such a pilot project.