I have already got my Raksha Bandhan gift, says Sanket Sargar’s sister
Pune: Disciplined and obedient disciple is how coach Mayur Sinhasane describes Sanket Sargar from Sangli who claimed silver in men’s 55-kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 248kg, 113 (snatch) and 135 (clean and Jerk) in the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham on Friday.
Celebrations started in Sangli with relatives distributing sweets and playing with gulal on Saturday afternoon after the news of podium finish reached Sargar’s hometown.
“The medal is a result of my brother’s hard work. He was disappointed of missing the gold when we talked to him over the phone. Once he returns, we will ensure that he recovers fast from injury. I have already got my Raksha Bandhan gift,” said Kajol, the younger sister of Sanket, who had also won a medal in the 40kg weightlifting category at Khelo India Games held in Panchkula in June.
Sanket’s father Mahadev runs a tea stall and the medal winner was managing a paan shop four years back.
Mahadev said, “I tried my best to provide the best facilities to my children to grow and succeed. We have kept the medal that Kajol won at our tea shop. Now, a place is reserved for Sanket’s medal.”
After getting selected for the national camp, Sanket underwent training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Patiala for one and a half years.
Mayur, who is a coach at Digvijay institute of weightlifting, said, “He is dedicated towards sports. Whether it is weightlifting or gym, he makes sure even the place is well kept. I remember when after the first wave of Covid he resumed practice and the hall was dusty. Sanket was the first to clean it.”
Sanket started training under Mayur in 2020.
“Sanket used to train with my father Nana Sinhasane. After he passed away due to Covid, I started to train him. It was an injury during the last moment that snatched his chance to win gold, but I am happy with his performance,” said Mayur.
Kajol said, “My brother used to help father at the tea shop in the morning before going for training. I remember if my brother wanted protein powder, he used to tell father two weeks in advance and it was arranged by taking loan.”
In 2020, Sanket won his first gold medal at the senior nationals in Kolkata. A year later, his second national title.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics