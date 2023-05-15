Old FOB to start for public use at Pune railway station

The old foot-overbridge (FOB), which has been off-limits to the public due to safety concerns for the past three years, will soon reopen. According to officials of the Pune railway division, the safety audit and repair works are in the final stages, and the FOB will operate owing to the tremendous demand during the summer vacation. From the last few weeks, the work of strengthening the old bridge, its pillars and trial runs is underway. As it is closed for general passengers for use, the ramps connecting all the platforms are being closed and locked by the railways. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The structural audit of the old FOB was done and we undertook repair works, after completion of work the FOB will be reopened for public use,“ said Milind Hirve, senior commercial manager, Pune railway division.

The old FOB at the Pune railway station was built around the year 1925 to 1930 during British rule, the first that connects all six platforms. After an initial audit found several cracks and other unsafe points at the structure, the railway administration decided to close it for public use. It has ramps that facilitated the elderly and disabled passengers to reach platforms. As other FOBs at the station do not have ramps, passengers are left with only a staircase option to reach platforms.