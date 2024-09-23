IIM Jammu hosts roundtable conference in Pune

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu held a roundtable conference in the city on Friday, focusing on the theme ‘Fostering Academia and Industry Partnership: The Way Ahead.’ The forum brought together policymakers, academic professionals, and industry leaders. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The conference aimed to explore innovative ways of fostering collaboration between academia and industry, addressing the evolving nature of work, and leveraging technology to equip students with the necessary skills for future employment.

In his address, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil emphasized the critical role of educational institutions in aligning their curricula with the needs of the industry.

He noted that institutions like IIM Jammu play a pivotal role not only in imparting academic knowledge but also in preparing students to meet the dynamic demands of the industry. He commended IIM Jammu’s innovative approach, which ensures that its graduates are future-ready and equipped to drive the nation’s growth.