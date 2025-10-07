Pune: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, in collaboration with BRIC-National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), New Delhi, hosted a half-day awareness programme on National Certification System for Tissue Culture Raised Plants (NCS-TCP) on Monday. The event - From Fragile Seedlings to a Thriving Ecosystem - was attended by representatives from various tissue culture industries across Maharashtra, with several setting up stalls to showcase their products and innovations. IISER hosts programme on tissue culture-raised plants certification

The National Certification System for Tissue Culture Raised Plants serves as a framework to regulate and certify tissue culture-raised plants in India. The system accredits laboratories for virus testing and genetic fidelity assessment, and recognises production facilities based on quality standards.

Debasis Chattopadhyay, director, BRIC-NIPGR, said, “The system has certified around 65 crore plants in the last four years alone, while nearly 35 lakh substandard or diseased plants have been filtered out ensuring only high-quality, healthy plants reach farmers.”