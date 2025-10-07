Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    IISER hosts programme on tissue culture-raised plants certification

    The event - From Fragile Seedlings to a Thriving Ecosystem - was attended by representatives from various tissue culture industries across Maharashtra, with several setting up stalls to showcase their products and innovations.

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 6:28 AM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pune: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, in collaboration with BRIC-National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), New Delhi, hosted a half-day awareness programme on National Certification System for Tissue Culture Raised Plants (NCS-TCP) on Monday. The event - From Fragile Seedlings to a Thriving Ecosystem - was attended by representatives from various tissue culture industries across Maharashtra, with several setting up stalls to showcase their products and innovations.

    IISER hosts programme on tissue culture-raised plants certification
    IISER hosts programme on tissue culture-raised plants certification

    The National Certification System for Tissue Culture Raised Plants serves as a framework to regulate and certify tissue culture-raised plants in India. The system accredits laboratories for virus testing and genetic fidelity assessment, and recognises production facilities based on quality standards.

    Debasis Chattopadhyay, director, BRIC-NIPGR, said, “The system has certified around 65 crore plants in the last four years alone, while nearly 35 lakh substandard or diseased plants have been filtered out ensuring only high-quality, healthy plants reach farmers.”

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Pune News/IISER Hosts Programme On Tissue Culture-raised Plants Certification
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes