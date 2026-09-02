IISER Pune outlines mental-health, hostel measures as student sit-in enters Day 6

The indefinite student sit-in at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with the institute responding to the students’ demand letter and outlining measures on mental health, attendance, hostel mobility, common spaces and protection from retaliatory disciplinary action. Director professor Sunil Bhagwat said the administration was working on mechanisms to address most demands. (HT)

The institute received the demand letter on August 31. Director professor Sunil Bhagwat said the administration was working on mechanisms to address most demands.

Bhagwat and faculty visited the protesting students to enquire about their well-being. His invitation for a meeting with a delegation of three to five student representatives remains open, the institute said.

Mental-health support

IISER currently has two full-time counsellors and has begun the process of appointing two more. It is also exploring two part-time counsellor positions.

Students, faculty and staff are being trained under the suicide prevention gatekeeper training programme at the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health (MIMH). The institute’s mental well-being centre refers students requiring psychiatric care to MIMH and is working to introduce on-campus psychiatric services.

The medical committee is also planning 24x7 online counselling and exploring additional hospitals for psychiatric referrals. IISER said it would reimburse emergency medical expenses not covered under existing insurance.

Following the recent loss on campus, the institute had relaxed attendance requirements for lectures and laboratory sessions for two weeks, from August 17 to 31.

Hostel mobility, common spaces

On the demand for hostel cross-mobility, IISER said it was preparing to allow PhD students to move between the boys’ and girls’ hostels. The move will follow consultations with hostel residents, with rules to be enforced after finalisation, it said.

The institute said common rooms on hostel ground floors are already accessible to students, while gender-neutral washrooms are being made available on the ground floor of all hostels. The ground and first floors of the dining hall are also open for common activities.

IISER has invited student suggestions on using these spaces and said it would streamline booking of lecture halls, seminar rooms and discussion rooms for student activities. Indoor sports and gym facilities will also have extended hours once additional personnel are recruited.

No action against peaceful sit-in

On protection from retaliatory disciplinary action, IISER reiterated Bhagwat’s August 28 assurance that no action would be taken against students participating in or organising the sit-in as long as it remains peaceful, does not disrupt essential operations, involve unlawful acts or violate applicable laws or institute IT policies.

Director cannot revoke disciplinary decision

On the demand to revoke the suspension of the former student council general secretary, IISER said the student had been suspended following a disciplinary inquiry and was given an opportunity to present their case.

The student subsequently appealed to the chairperson of the board of governors, the appellate authority, and presented their case again. IISER said the appellate authority’s detailed response was shared with the student.

Under the institute’s statutes, the director does not have the authority to revoke an appellate authority’s decision, IISER said, adding that due process had been followed.