IISER Pune, TISS Mumbai sign MoA to realise NEP 2020 vision

Bringing together the science expertise of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, and the teacher education expertise of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, a memorandum of agreement (MoA) has been signed by the two institutes to partner and develop a joint programme in science and mathematics education. The proposed programme will enable students entering the IISER Pune to select and specialise in science teaching.

According to information shared by the IISER Pune, the joint programme has been planned in order to prepare science teachers and realise the new education policy (NEP) 2020’s vision of multi-disciplinarity and excellence in the teaching profession. During the course of the proposed joint programme, students will be exposed to cutting-edge teaching and research from both institutions. The MoA was signed on December 9, 2022, in the presence of professor Shalini Bharat, director, TISS; professor Jayant B Udgaonkar, director, IISER Pune; and professor Bino Paul, deputy director, TISS.

Professor Bharat, said, “TISS has always addressed national development needs. This collaboration with IISER Pune enables us to work together to offer a game-changing multi-disciplinary programme to students, in alignment with the vision of NEP 2020. The Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education (CETE) at TISS, since its inception, has been making inroads in teacher education in India and the global South. I am certain that the proposed joint programme will create a new generation of science educators and scholars.”

While professor Udgaonkar said, “TISS and IISER Pune are entering into an agreement to develop joint programmes in teacher education in science and mathematics. The agreement will help strengthen the quality of science education in India through collaboration in teaching and research. With this, the two institutes will be able to pool together expertise in very diverse areas - social sciences and the natural sciences - which are complementary for teacher education. The envisioned joint programme aligns with the NEP 2020’s recommendations concerning the importance of inter-disciplinary education. The joint programme will aim to provide students concomitant exposure to teaching as well as research in the natural sciences and science education.”

Professor Padma Sarangapani, chairperson, CETE, TISS, said, “One of the goals of the CETE is to raise the standards of teacher education in the country. This new joint programme is a step in that direction. Our collaboration with IISER Pune shows how institutions can come together to complement each other’s strengths.”