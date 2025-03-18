Illegal cosmetics imported from Pakistan seized in Pimpri-Chinchwad last year

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year seized a large stock of illegal (unregulated) cosmetics in Pimpri-Chinchwad that were reportedly imported from Lahore, Pakistan, state FDA minister Narhari Jhirwal revealed during the ongoing assembly session on Monday. Jhirwal said that action will be taken against those found selling unregulated beauty products. He was responding to a question raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative assembly (MLA), Bhimrao Tapkir, who observed that the sale of unregulated beauty products in the market posed a serious health hazard. Consumers buy beauty products without knowing whether they are tested or safe for use. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Tapkir raised the issue of the seizure of cosmetics in both Dhayari and Pimpri-Chinchwad. “A stock worth ₹20.72 lakh was seized in Dhayari. It was sourced from Karnataka and Telangana. But how did it reach there? Did the Pune FDA approve its transportation? In August 2024, another cosmetic stock was seized in Pimpri-Chinchwad, but its country of origin was unclear. What brand name was it being sold under?” Tapkir questioned. He further demanded details regarding the number of FDA-approved cosmetic testing laboratories in Maharashtra, the number of cosmetic manufacturers and clinics in Pune, and the action taken against illegal businesses.

Responding to Tapkir’s query, minister Jhirwal said, “The seized stock in Pimpri-Chinchwad is a serious concern. It was imported from Lahore, Pakistan, by Horik Chemistry. The sellers had no import-export licence. Investigation is underway to determine how the stock entered India. Legal action will be taken before the assembly session ends.”

Regarding the Dhayari stock, Jhirwal said, “The vendors had permission to sell cosmetics, but the Karnataka and Telangana products lacked necessary approvals, so they were banned.”

Consumers buy beauty products without knowing whether they are tested or safe for use. “Are there FDA-approved cosmetic testing labs in Maharashtra? If yes, how many? How many manufacturers operate in Pune? If they are working illegally, how many actions have been taken against them?” Tapkir questioned.

Although Jhirwal could not provide details of the number of labs and manufacturers, he assured the assembly that action will be taken against illegal vendors in Pimpri-Chinchwad before the session concludes.