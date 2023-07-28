FIR against three for illegal debris dumping in Pavana river

PUNE The Sangvi Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against three persons for carrying out illegal dumping in Pavana riverbed on Saturday (July 22). Sangvi Police have lodged FIR against three persons for carrying out illegal dumping in Pavana riverbed on July 22. The police have seized two tempos and a tractor used to carry out illegal dumping in the riverbed. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Navnath Ambadas Manjulkar 55, Shivappa Lakappa Pujari, 32 and Hanumant Patalappa Pawar, 32 , all residents of Sangvi.

Three accused, all drivers were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir), section 15 of Environment Protection Act, 1986 and section 376 A Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888 and later arrested.

Besides booking the trio, the police have seized two tempos and a tractor which were used to carry out illegal dumping in the riverbed.

Amol Ganpat Gorkhe, sanitary inspector of environment engineering department Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in his complaint stated that he along with environment inspectors Balasaheb Dhokale and Pradeep Mahale were on their patrol duty near Maharaja Hotel at around 2.30 pm .

The patrol team spotted the accused who had brought three vehicles- two tempos bearing numbers MH 17 AG 2350, MH 11 CH 1948 and a tractor with number KA 36 TD 6482.

The accused were found engaged in illegal dumping of debris and waste in the riverbed which amounted to pollution of the river.

“We caught them red-handed while dumping the waste in the river bed which could lead to pollution,” said Gorkhe.

Police sub-inspector KS Gawari, investigation officer in the case, said, “The trio was arrested and produced before court after they paid a penalty for the offence committed.”

