Illegal firecracker stalls pop up on busy roads

Though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allocated space and issued guidelines to set up firecracker stalls for Diwali celebrations, illegal stands have come up on roads, footpaths and congested areas across the city. PMC has earned more revenue than previous years with traders paying fees for setting up firecracker stalls. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

With the civic chief running the municipal corporation as the administrator, PMC has earned more revenue than previous years with traders paying fees for setting up firecracker stalls.

PMC had issued advertisements and allotted places for firecracker stalls in all regional wards. The civic body had charged ₹30,000 as deposit for a stall at open space and ₹50,000 for prominent places.

The stall operators would need to pay ₹12,000 as rent for the period between November 4 to November 15, while those near Vartak Garden at Shaniwar Peth ₹25,595.

A civic official said, “We have collected ₹39.16 lakh as rent from Shaniwar Peth stall owners. The corresponding figure last year was ₹14 lakh.”

One of the senior civic officers on condition of anonymity said, “The revenue earned from firecracker stalls is almost double than last year. With no firecracker stalls under the patronage of politicians this year, everyone paid charges to the civic body.”

Madhav Jagtap, incharge, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “PMC would take action against illegal stalls.”

