Illegal refilling of small LPG cylinders leads to series of blasts in major fire at Katraj

PUNE The illegal act of refilling small cylinders from larger ones in an unauthorised gas godown led to a series of blasts of as many as 20 LPG cylinders stockpiled in the godown located at survey number 45 near Sudha Mata mandir in Anjalinagar, Katraj, at around 5pm on Tuesday. According to the fire brigade, the fire broke out during the process of transferring LPG gas from large cylinders to smaller ones, leading to the tragic incident which left the tenant, identified as Sagar Sandeep Patil, with minor injuries.

PMC fire chief Sunil Gilbile said that the fire was brought under control within twenty minutes with five fire tenders and around thirty firemen on the spot to control the flames. “From the police investigation, it is clear that the godown owner had illegally stockpiled the cylinders in violation of safety rules. There were around 125 cylinders stored in the godown and a police investigation has been ordered to probe all the illegalities. Only one person was injured and he too sustained minor injuries,” Gilbile said.

Senior inspector Jagannath Kalaskar, in-charge, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “The godown is illegal and was used to store big cylinders. The owner used to fill small cylinders and sell them in the open market. He used to get cylinders of different companies and refill the smaller ones weighing up to 5 kg and sell them to people. Something went wrong while refilling and an investigation has been ordered. We are lodging an FIR and it will take a few hours for registration of the case based on negligence and illegal refilling of a highly inflammable gas.”

Nilesh Mane, a resident of Anjali nagar, said, “At around 5 pm, we saw dark smoke billowing from different spots and loud fire explosions in the air. We were afraid and suspected that a big fire had broken out. Our entire family including two small kids vacated the house and came out on the road as the fire department and police made an announcement urging residents to immediately come out of their houses to avoid a fire tragedy. All the residents complied with the call and there was no damage to human lives.”

Sunila Gaikwad, another area resident, said, “We could see huge flames emerging from the godown area. A number of cylinders were stored in the godown from where the supply took place to different parts of the area. Initially we thought it might be a small fire but later realised the gravity of the accident. Fortunately, nobody was injured and all residents are safe,” he said.

In December 2021, two persons sustained 60% burn injuries while trying to illegally refill small cylinders from a large one in the Navi Sangvi area of Pune. The Sangvi police lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) against the duo.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the trade of filling LPG from big cylinders to small cylinders is extremely dangerous and may lead to explosions and fire accidents. The small cylinders which are illegal and are locally made are also dangerous.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order states that under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the unauthorised possession, supply and consumption of LPG, as well as unauthorised storage and transport of LPG is banned. There is also a ban on sale or distribution of LPG cylinders below or in excess of the standard weight.

As per rules, stocking of cylinders is allowed only at authorised sheds or godowns having necessary safety measures and security arrangements.