IMA Pune irked over third-party involvement in administration

PUNE Even as private non-government organisations (NGOs) and health activists have taken up the responsibility to implement the amended Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act and other rules for patient welfare in city hospitals, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) claims this is leading to harassment. As per the IMA, the issue started a few months back after the government decided to implement the amendments Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 1949. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The IMA and hospital representatives had even written to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) a couple of months back highlighting the issue but to no avail.

As per the IMA, the issue started a few months back after the government decided to implement the amendments Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 1949, issued on January 14, 2021. The amended rules compel hospitals to display the patients’ rights charter and tariff at their premises.

PMC health department conducts regular visits and inspections of hospitals with due authority. However, surveys by activists and NGOs are illegal and may lead to unnecessary unrest, provoking violence by patients and their relatives, claimed IMA.

Dr Jayant Navrange, member of the Medico-legal committee of IMA, said, “These are private organisations and have no power. The doctors and hospitals should be vigilant. In case of forceful entry, the doctors should contact PMC,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said, for criminal violations, the police are there and similarly, the health department is there to keep a watch.

“PMC is there to do its job and there is no need for a third party to do it,” he said.

Dr Ravindra Chajjed, of Harsh Hospital, said, “There is already a system in place to implement the law and take action. The act of the activist leads to harassment and questions the efficiency of the government officials.”

Meanwhile, health activists and NGOs working for the patient’s welfare claim that PMC has failed to implement the rules which has forced the NGOs to intervene.

Deepak Jadhav, health activist, Patients Right Movement, said, “PMC has failed to fulfil its responsibility. Even today the implementation of the Nursing Home Act is not yet absolutely followed by city hospitals.”

Dr Abhijit More, Jan Aarogy Abhiyan, said, “If the hospitals are asked to display tariffs, patients’ rights charter and the number of grievance redressal cells, how it could lead to violence. On the contrary, this will strengthen the trust between the doctors and patients.”

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, “We have told the NGOs and health activists to complain to us. PMC is there to implement the rules and take action when required. But they should refrain from directly getting involved in administration work.”