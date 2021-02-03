IMD forecasts cooler days ahead in city
Pune: After a warm winter in December and January, the city’s night temperature dropped to 10.7 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts night temperature to further dip in the next few days.
On Wednesday, Pune’s day temperature was reported to be at 30.1 degrees Celsius. The day and night temperatures on Wednesday was cooler than normal by 0.9 degrees Celsius.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said, “In Pune city, night temperature may drop to as low as 8 degrees Celsius till February 6. Also, day temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius during the same time. After February 7, there will be a gradual rise in day and night temperatures.”
He cited penetration of cooler northerly winds in the state for fall in temperature.
“These cooler winds are travelling through the northern part of Maharashtra. And cold wave like conditions will be seen in these parts till February 6. Northern central Maharashtra and northwest Vidarbha will see a further drop in temperature due to the current conditions,” said Kashyapi.
On Wednesday, the lowest minimum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at 10 degrees Celsius at Gondia and the highest maximum temperature reported was 35.5 degrees Celsius at Ratnagiri.
Kashyapi said frequency of cold waves was less for February as compared to January.
“But February is a part of the winter season and there are cold waves in this month as well. Maharashtra this time rarely witnessed cold waves in December and January as northerly winds rarely penetrated. There will be a drop in temperature till February 6, and after that temperature will rise gradually,” said Kashyapi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD forecasts cooler days ahead in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project: PMC yet to acquire land for three STPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Confectioner Cornaglia gives Pune its first taste of European cuisine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops signed up to dating app to trap woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,096 electricity theft cases lodged in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to install online system to check treated sewage quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KCB member, seven others booked in former MLA Jadhav assault case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11-year old falls to death in water tank, society officials booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, arrested for robbing man she met on online dating app, robbed at least 16 others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State govt: Bird flu threat “depleting” in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Encroachments by furniture shops on Satara road demolished
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune standing committee rejects 11 per cent hike in property tax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist admin faces possible shortage of doses as frontline workers get ready for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against AMU leader Usmani over speech at second Elgar Parishad event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU’s 72nd anniversary awards declared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox