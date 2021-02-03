IMD forecasts cooler days ahead in city

Pune: After a warm winter in December and January, the city’s night temperature dropped to 10.7 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts night temperature to further dip in the next few days.

On Wednesday, Pune’s day temperature was reported to be at 30.1 degrees Celsius. The day and night temperatures on Wednesday was cooler than normal by 0.9 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said, “In Pune city, night temperature may drop to as low as 8 degrees Celsius till February 6. Also, day temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius during the same time. After February 7, there will be a gradual rise in day and night temperatures.”

He cited penetration of cooler northerly winds in the state for fall in temperature.

“These cooler winds are travelling through the northern part of Maharashtra. And cold wave like conditions will be seen in these parts till February 6. Northern central Maharashtra and northwest Vidarbha will see a further drop in temperature due to the current conditions,” said Kashyapi.

On Wednesday, the lowest minimum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at 10 degrees Celsius at Gondia and the highest maximum temperature reported was 35.5 degrees Celsius at Ratnagiri.

Kashyapi said frequency of cold waves was less for February as compared to January.

“But February is a part of the winter season and there are cold waves in this month as well. Maharashtra this time rarely witnessed cold waves in December and January as northerly winds rarely penetrated. There will be a drop in temperature till February 6, and after that temperature will rise gradually,” said Kashyapi.