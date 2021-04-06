IMD forecasts warmer temperatures in April

Pune consecutively for the second day reported a day temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius. The day temperature on Tuesday was 1.9 degrees warmer than normal. On Monday, the day temperature was 39.6 degrees Celsius which was 2.6 degrees warmer than normal.

The night temperature on Tuesday was 18.7 degrees Celsius.

As per the predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperature will continue to remain at around 39 degrees Celsius in the city in the next few days.

“Until April 9, the day temperature will be 39 degrees Celsius with a clear sky. From April 10, there is a possibility of cloudy weather towards the evening in Pune city,” said IMD officials.

Chances of rainfall in southern parts of Central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely from April 10 which has also been forecasted by the Met department.

“Rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are also likely during this time, whereas heat wave like conditions may continue in Vidarbha until April 10. Heat wave like conditions are also forecasted at Konkan and Goa from April 9,” said IMD officials.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at 43.2 degrees Celsius at Chandrapur and the lowest minimum temperature reported was at 18.7 degrees Celsius at Pune city.

Warmer coastal regions predicted

As per the probability forecast issued by IMD, Konkan and Goa will continue to witness warmer days and night this Month.

OP Sreejith, scientist, climate monitoring and prediction group said that coastal region of Maharashtra may remain warmer this season.

“The probability is high. The reason for the rise in temperature is the wind confluence. However, it may also be a season specific phenomenon. To understand its longer effects, we have to collect more data regarding the same,” said Sreejith.

Sreejith said that it is too early to give a forecast for monsoon.

Warmest Month of March

As per the weather department, the month of March this year in central India, which also includes Maharashtra was the fourth warmest since 1901.

The monthly mean temperature was 1.32 degrees Celsius more than normal temperature, that is, 26.60 degrees Celsius. The actual monthly mean temperature reported was 27.92 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials also noted that parts of Maharashtra will also see above normal day and night temperature in the month of April.