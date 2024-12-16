IMD issues cold wave alert for isolated areas in eight districts of Maha on Dec. 16

At 9 degrees Celsius, Pune city recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature on December 15. This condition is likely to continue for 24 hours, and a cold wave alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for isolated areas in Pune district. S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said that the cold wave alert is mainly for isolated areas in Pune district and no warning has been issued for Pune city. Similarly, a cold wave alert has been issued for isolated areas in seven other districts mainly in central and northern Maharashtra on December 16. While Shivajinagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9 degrees Celsius, Pashan recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius. (HT PHOTO)

As per the official data shared by the IMD, at least 10 stations in Pune district recorded single-digit minimum temperatures on Sunday. While Shivajinagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9 degrees Celsius, Pashan recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius. The NDA station recorded the lowest temperature in the district at 8 degrees Celsius. The IMD data highlighted that most of the districts in central and northern Maharashtra are experiencing cold wave-like conditions. At 6.4 degrees Celsius, Ahmednagar district recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra which is also the season’s lowest minimum temperature in the state, claimed weather experts. At 7 degrees Celsius, Nagpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the Vidarbha region. This situation is likely to prevail for the next 24 hours due to which a cold wave alert for isolated areas has been issued in eight districts of Maharashtra namely Pune, Ahmednagar, Beed, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Gondia.

As per the official information, the low-pressure system is in a stable condition in Lakshwadeep and Maldives and at the same time, northern cool winds are making a strong impact on weather conditions in Maharashtra. As a result, the central and northern parts of the state as well as isolated areas in Vidarbha region are experiencing a significant drop in temperature.

A per an official video forecast issued by the IMD, most areas in the state including Pune district are likely to experience dry weather conditions till December 16. However, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts are likely to experience light to moderate category rainfall on December 19.

Warm nights ahead

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “The temperature is likely to increase in Maharashtra after the next 24 hours due to moisture incursion from the southern part of the Bay of Bengal. With the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, the moisture incursion will increase in Maharashtra December 15 onwards. This will interrupt the northerly cool winds due to which minimum temperature is likely to increase in Maharashtra and the state including Pune city is likely to experience warmer nights ahead at least for a week.”

Maximum temperature rise in Pune

While single-digit minimum temperatures have been recorded, maximum temperature seems to have risen in Pune city. As per the official data, the maximum temperature in Pune city was recorded as 29.6 degrees Celsius which is two degrees Celsius higher than December 14 when maximum temperature was recorded as 27.7 degrees Celsius.