Imposters posing as EC vigilance team dupe Kolhapur businessman of 25.5 lakh

Five men, posing as vigilance officers enforcing the election code of conduct, duped a businessman in Kolhapur of ₹25.5 lakh by allegedly tricking him into handing over cash, police officials said on Wednesday. The men claimed they needed to check the money in view of the restrictions on carrying huge cash as part of poll code, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place near the Tawde Hotel Flyover along the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Kolhapur on Tuesday morning.

The men claimed they needed to check the money in view of the restrictions on carrying huge cash as part of poll code, police said.

The businessman, identified as Subhash Laxman Harane, 50, of Bagal Chowk, Shahupuri, Kolhapur, had got down from a private bus in Shahupuri when he was approached by one of the accused who introduced himself as a vigilance officer. “The imposters asked Harane if he was carrying any cash, and on confirmation, they told him that carrying such an amount violated the election code of conduct,” said inspector Deepak Jadhav of Gandhinagar Police Station.

The businessman, who operates a cradle rental business at rural fairs, was returning to his hometown with earnings from the previous day. He cooperated with the men, who escorted him to their car, where four others were waiting. They claimed they needed to verify the cash and offered to take him to the police station.

Once in the car, the group took his bag and phone, with one of the imposters even suggesting a “compromise” to avoid further trouble. However, Harane insisted they follow the legal process. Suspecting foul play as the car diverted from the route to the police station, the complainant, fearing for his safety, requested the men to take the cash and release him.

The accused dropped Harane near Sarnobatwadi and fled with the cash and phone. He later lodged a complaint at the Gandhinagar police station, according to the police.

“Five teams have been dispatched to trace the accused, and an FIR has been registered against five unidentified persons,” Jadhav said. The Kolhapur administration has deployed over 150 inspection teams to ensure adherence to the model code of conduct as the state goes to polls on November 20.

Additional superintendent of police Jayashree Desai and sub-divisional officer Sujit Kumar Kshirsagar, along with other officials, visited the site.