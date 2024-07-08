In yet another tragic hit-and-run case, journalist killed by speeding truck in Wakad

A 42-year-old journalist Sharad Vasant Gaikwad, who was working with Live 24 bulletin, died in a hit-and-run incident in Wakad on Sunday, said police. Eyewitnesses said that after being hit by the vehicle, the husband-wife duo were thrown into the air after which they crashed onto the ground leading to the death of Gaikwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Gaikwad and his wife were crossing the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway on Katraj-Dehu bypass section when he was hit by a speeding truck.

His wife has sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital, said police.

An autopsy was performed at the Aundh district hospital after which the body was handed over to his relatives.

Nivrutti Kolhatkar, incharge of Wakad police station, said, “The truck driver was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.”

A case has been registered under relevant sections at the Wakad police station.