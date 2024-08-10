Increasing student response to Pune Metro: Over 12k students use metro concession card facility

According to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) data, over 12,000 students have availed the “One Pune Vidyarthi Pass” since October 6, 2023. The urban transport utility has distributed 54,264 cards, including 12,136 student passes with 30% fare discount, till August 8, 2024. Maha-Metro had distributed the first 10,000 cards for free on first come, first served basis at all its stations after its launch. (HT PHOTO)

Maha-Metro had distributed the first 10,000 cards for free on first come, first served basis at all its stations after its launch. The card is limited to ₹2,000 per transaction with cap of up to 20 contactless transactions daily with recharge and top-up facilities.

Students of around 10 colleges located along the Ramwadi-Vanaz metro route use the facility. Wadia College near Ruby Hall Clinic station; Fergusson College, BMCC (Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce), Garware College, Abasaheb Garware College, and MMCC (Maharashtra Mandal’s College of Commerce) near Deccan station; SP College (Sir Parshurambhau College) near Nal Stop station, and MIT World Peace University at Kothrud near Vanaz station are some of the institutes with metro connectivity.

Parth Kamble of MMCC College said, “I travel by metro from Ramwadi to Deccan Gymkhana to reach college. It’s comfortable, hassle-free and safe for students.”

Hemant Sonwane, executive director, public relations officer, Maha-Metro said, “Many students also travel on regular tickets.”

Pune metro’s daily ridership exceeded one lakh on March 6, 2024, following the opening of the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi route. In July, 3,120,293 passengers used the metro service with an average daily ridership of 106,101 earning the utility ₹4,98,04,817.