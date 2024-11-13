Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India celebrates joining SKAO as member country

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 14, 2024 05:30 AM IST

India’s recent membership in the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) was celebrated at an event held at the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) in Pune on Wednesday

India’s recent membership in the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) was celebrated at an event held at the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) in Pune on Wednesday.

Secretary of the department of atomic energy (DAE) Ajit Kumar Mohanty and the secretary of the department of science and technology (DST) Prof Abhay Karandikar, alongside a small delegation from SKAO, led by its director-general Prof Phil Diamond were present for the event. (HT PHOTO)
Secretary of the department of atomic energy (DAE) Ajit Kumar Mohanty and the secretary of the department of science and technology (DST) Prof Abhay Karandikar, alongside a small delegation from SKAO, led by its director-general Prof Phil Diamond were present for the event. (HT PHOTO)

Secretary of the department of atomic energy (DAE) Ajit Kumar Mohanty and the secretary of the department of science and technology (DST) Prof Abhay Karandikar, alongside a small delegation from SKAO, led by its director-general Prof Phil Diamond were present for the event.

India formally joined the SKAO council aa member in July 2024, upon signing and ratifying the founding document, the Convention Establishing the SKAD. The Government of India had earlier approved participation in the international mega-science project with a substantial commitment of 1,250 crore, funded jointly by DAE and DST, to support India’s activities in the SKA project up to 2031.

India also plans to host an SKA Regional Centre (SRC) as part of a global network based in SKAO member states.

Prof Yogesh Wadadekar of NCRA-TIFR, who is coordinating the efforts to build the SRC in India, said, “The SRC will process, store and provide access to SKAO data products for the astronomy community. A prototype of this regional centre is being prepared at NCRA now and once it is completed, we will be working on the actual centre planning,”

Mohanty hailed this as a remarkable milestone which DAE has achieved in the platinum jubilee of its existence and this mega science international collaboration puts India ahead in the global scientific forum.

Prof Diamond said, “India’s contributions to the SKAO have been substantial, spanning science, engineering, and governance, as part of the group of nations who helped to establish our intergovernmental organisation. India’s membership further enhances the diversity of SKAO members globally, connecting five continents through scientific excellence to create one of the world’s most ambitious research infrastructures”.

Prof Yashwant Gupta, director of NCRA and the scientist leading India’s participation in the SKAO, said, “SKAO membership will bring many benefits to Indian industry as we plan to make in-kind contributions in a range of areas covering radio frequency electronics, digital hardware and signal processing systems, data processing software and also monitoring and control software.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //