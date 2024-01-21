India Science Festival enthrals young minds

India Science Festival, a two-day festival that encourages science, technology, and innovation was kicked off on Saturday at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune. The first day of the festival has witnessed a massive response from science enthusiasts from across Pune. The first day of the festival has witnessed a massive response from science enthusiasts from across Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The India Science Festival is an annual event organised by the New Delhi-based Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST India), a non-profit institution working to enable the transformation of the country’s science and technology ecosystem through research policy, government support, and science communication.

This year the fifth edition of the festival is being held on the IISER campus in Pune on January 20 and 21. The event aims to promote scientific awareness and curiosity among people of all ages and provides a platform for scientists, researchers, students, and the public to engage in various scientific activities, discussions, and demonstrations. The festival is open to the public, including students, teachers, researchers, and science enthusiasts of all ages. It features a variety of events, including keynote lectures, science talks, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, science exhibitions, and interactive demonstrations.

On the first day of the event, experts from various sectors including Artificial Intelligence, Astro Physics, and Neuroscience delivered talks. Interactive demonstrations were also held by the field experts. Many college students and science enthusiasts from the city visited the proceedings.

The festival will also continue on Sunday, and it is expected that more people will visit the festival tomorrow.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, was felicitated for his outstanding contribution to science and technology in India. He was felicitated by renowned scientists Raghunath Mashelkar and K Vijay Raghavan.

Varun Agarwal, founder, of FAST India, Atul Kirloskar, chairman, of Kirloskar Oil India Limited, Gauri Kirloskar, managing director, of Kirloskar Oil India Limited, and K.Vijay Raghavan, former principal scientific advisor, Government of India were present for the inauguration ceremony of the festival.