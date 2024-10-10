India’s first park dedicated to military intelligence martyrs come up in Pune

India’s first memorial park dedicated to fallen Military Intelligence (MI) heroes has come up in Pune, paying tribute to 40 personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Located between Wanowrie Bazar Police Chowk and MINTSD in Pune Cantonment, the park features a “Wall of Valour” showcasing busts of martyred soldiers from 1962 to 2020. (HT PHOTO)

Named Satark Heroes Park, the memorial displays details about the covert, complex, and vital role played by the Military Intelligence in national security. According to MI officials, many sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir and were awarded military honours posthumously.

The park is developed by the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) and Roadway Solutions India Infrastructure Limited (SIIL). Located between Wanowrie Bazar Police Chowk and MINTSD in Pune Cantonment, the park features a “Wall of Valour” showcasing busts of martyred soldiers from 1962 to 2020.

Lieutenant General Pradeep Kumar Chahal, Colonel Commandant, Intelligence Corps and Commandant of MINTSD, inaugurated the park on Saturday at a ceremony attended by over 200 serving and retired intelligence personnel and families of the fallen heroes.

BK Singh, director, SIIL, said, “The park is inspired by the Corps of Military Intelligence motto ‘Sada Satark’ (Always Alert). We conducted extensive research to ensure that every aspect, from the detailing of the bust to inscriptions and aesthetics, was thoroughly considered. We are committed to the park’s maintenance, emphasising its importance to the nation.”

Lt Gen Chahal said, “We wanted to create a space that transcends a traditional memorial. The park offers a place where families and young people can come, learn, and be inspired by the stories of our unsung heroes, fostering a connection with their sacrifices.”

Ameet Gadhoke, managing director, SIIL, said, “We wanted to create a space that will resonate with the public and honour the courage of MI martyrs.” The park has a central monument, an abstract sculpture of Bharat Mata, and a wall featuring the corps song.