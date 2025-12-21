India’s talent shaping global power shifts, says Jaishankar

India’s growing global relevance is being driven as much by its human capital as by economic strength, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, arguing that shifts in the international order have made talent a key source of national influence. According to Jaishankar, this shift in perception is driven by two factors, the strengthening of India’s national brand and the growing credibility of Indians as individuals across sectors. (HT)

Speaking at the 22nd convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune, Jaishankar said the global economic and political hierarchy is undergoing a visible transformation, with power now spread across multiple centres rather than dominated by a few countries.

“No country, however powerful, can impose its will on all issues anymore,” he said, adding that India is today viewed “more positively and more seriously” on the world stage than in the past.

According to Jaishankar, this shift in perception is driven by two factors, the strengthening of India’s national brand and the growing credibility of Indians as individuals across sectors. He said Indians are increasingly recognised globally as disciplined professionals with strong technological skills and a family-oriented social outlook.

Referring to feedback he receives during overseas engagements, the minister said India’s diaspora is often spoken of with admiration.

“India today is perhaps defined more than anything else by its talent and skills,” he said, noting that these attributes are now central to the country’s global identity.

He said India now engages with the world with greater confidence and capability, but pointed out that, unlike many countries whose global footprint is shaped primarily by trade or investment, India’s distinguishing feature is the relevance of its human resources.

Addressing the long-running debate between manufacturing and services, Jaishankar said the two sectors cannot be viewed in isolation. A large economy, he argued, must build a strong manufacturing base to keep pace with technological change and foster an industrial work culture, which in turn strengthens the services sector.

As incomes rise and expectations grow, the country will require a wider range of professionals, he said, stressing the importance of teachers, researchers, historians, artists and sportspersons alongside engineers, doctors and technologists. He noted that while the number of higher education institutions in India has roughly doubled over the past decade, further expansion and quality improvement are needed.

Jaishankar also spoke about the impact of globalisation, saying countries that made sound policy choices after decolonisation were better positioned to prosper. Drawing a contrast with parts of the Western world, he said decades of offshoring production, lifestyle choices and demographic challenges have weakened competitiveness, lending political weight to perceptions of stagnation.

“The cumulative effect of these developments is a significant change in the global economic and political pecking order,” he said.