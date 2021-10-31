Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary: Congress holds photo exhibition

PUNE: Late Indira Gandhi is known as “iron lady”, and under her leadership India undertook its first nuclear journey to detonate an indigenously designed nuclear device, helped create an independent country Bangladesh from Pakistan, and brought green revolution, said senior Congress leader Ulhas Pawar while inaugurating the photo exhibition on her life.

Congress party’s city unit organised the photo exhibition at Balasaheb Thackeray art gallery which was inaugurated by Pawar. Congress leader Abhay Chhajed organised it.

Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary falls on October 31.

Pawar said, “Pandit Nehru established Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), but the first nuclear test was carried out under Indira Gandhi despite opposition from other world leaders.”

Many Congress leaders attended the programme.